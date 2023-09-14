Deputies find 3,000 fentanyl pills, get cut after traffic stop

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Bay County sheriff deputies are recovering from minor injuries after they discovered 3,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop and sustained cuts while chasing the suspect through a cemetery.

The deputies stopped at 23-year-old man driving a Kia Optima in the 6000 block of West Side Saginaw Road in Frankenlust Township around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect allegedly had an illegal window tint and drove across the center line.

Police searched the car, where they found around 3,000 pastel colored pills in the back passenger seat that tested positive for fentanyl. The drug is a powerful synthetic opioid known to cause dozens of overdoses around Mid-Michigan every year.

The 23-year-old suspect took off running on foot after police found the pills. He headed east toward St. Paul Cemetery and jumped a wrought iron fence to enter the property.

The suspect was not injured, but both deputies sustained lacerations from the fence when they jumped over. However, they continued pursuing the suspect to an area along Dutch Creek in the back of the cemetery.

Police located the suspect lying in tall brush along the creek and arrested him without further incident.

An ambulance transported the 23-year-old to McLaren Bay Region hospital after he told police that he ingested 15 fentanyl pills. He eventually was released back to police custody and brought to the Bay County Jail.

Police did not name the suspect because he hadn't appeared in court for arraignment by Thursday afternoon.

Both officers also went to McLaren Bay Region to receive several stitches for their cuts. The sheriff's office expects both will return to work Thursday night and make a full recovery.