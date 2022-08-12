Detroit homicide investigator says Grand Blanc teen's murder was part of robbery

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Detroit homicide investigators say Grand Blanc teen Jacob Hills and his accused killer knew each other before the crime last month.

Michael McGinnis, commander of the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Division, said investigators are looking into the extent of Hills' relationship with 23-year-old Avion Sanders of Westland.

Sanders appeared in a Wayne County courtroom on Friday morning for arraignment on several charges, including first-degree murder and felony murder.

On the surface, Hills had a bright future ahead of him. He graduated from Grand Blanc High School in May and signed up to join the National Guard.

"We confirmed he was going into military," McGinnis said. "Sad he didn't have the chance to finish that goal."

Police say Hills was shot and killed in the basement of a building on West Warren Avenue in Detroit during the early morning hours of July 24. An investigation led police to Sanders, who McGinnis said knew Hills before.

He called Sanders and Hills "associates" with one another.

"I don't know if they would be considered friends," McGinnis said. "They knew each other."

How the two ended up at an apartment building in Detroit is still being investigated. Initial reports indicated the teen was lured and robbed for his recently purchased AR-15.

But sources say the case involves a pair of stolen sneakers and a plan to carry out home invasions. Hills may have been in on the plan.

"My detectives don't care where victim is from or their life choices. They investigate every case fully. You leave no stone unturned," McGinnis said. "If someone is involved in illegal activity, get killed, we investigate. Selling drugs, gang activity -- we want to bring closure to the families."

Court records show Sanders had a warrant for his arrest for a barricaded gunman incident in 2020 connected to domestic violence. He managed to dodge police until now.

Hills' family did not return messages seeking comment about the case on Friday.