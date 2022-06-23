Detroit man convicted for 2017 Criminal Sexual Conduct at Richfield campground

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit man has been convicted on multiple counts related to a 2017 assault at a Richfield Township campground.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said that 44-year-old Reno Kenyatte Johnson has been found guilty of two counts first degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second degree sexual conduct after he was accused of assaulting a relatives' teenage daughter's friend at the Outdoor Adventure Lakeshore Resort in Richfield Township in June of 2017.
Great job by APA Sam Fleet in obtaining this conviction. @PAAM_83 @ndaajustice pic.twitter.com/AOKidTlBxj— Prosecutor David Leyton (@dsleyton) June 23, 2022
Reports said that Johnson and his wife were visiting relatives at the Richfield Township campground who were there celebrating the end of the school year with their teenage daughter and her friend.
According to the testimony at trial, Johnson is said to have assaulted the friend who was sleeping on a sofa in the main living area of the cabin in the middle of the night when everyone else was sleeping.
A noise is said to have startled Johnson, and the victim was able to escape and report what had happened to her friend's parents, Johnson's relatives.
The family is said to have confronted Johnson and then took the victim to the Richfield Township Police Department at 4:00 a.m. to file a report. The victim was then taken to be examined at Hurley Medical Center in Flint where DNA evidence tied Johnson to the allegations made.
Leyton said that due to Johnson having a prior conviction for first degree CSC, he will be facing a very length prison term when he is sentenced August 2.