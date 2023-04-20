Discovery of lifeless fetus was difficult for Flint police, couple

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators and a Flint couple are having a difficult time with their emotional reaction to a lifeless fetus found lying on the sidewalk late Tuesday.

Daniel Foster and his wife were out for their nightly walk when they discovered the male fetus around 11 p.m. along the 1800 block if South Dort Highway. A medical examiner determined it was at about 20 to 23 weeks gestation.

"Me and my wife were walking back from up here and she started freaking out," Foster said of his wife. "And I asked her, what are you freaking out for? And then that's when she showed me the baby. And then I said it's just a bird and she said no it's a human baby."

Foster said the sight has scarred both he and his wife.

"There's no words or expression to explain that other than being traumatized from it," he said.

The couple called 911 and the Flint Police Department launched an investigation, which led to a 26-year-old woman suspected of being the fetus' mother. She received medical treatment before Flint police questioned her Thursday.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green said the woman gave a statement that was tough to hear.

"She was walking down the sidewalk, she was in pain and thought she was having a miscarriage," Green said. "And while she was walking down the sidewalk, that's when she gave birth to the fetus, removed it from her pants and tossed it aside. That's her statement."

He said the callous reaction from the 26-year-old and her mother affected officers emotionally.

"The grandmother made the statement that, and I quote, 'She didn't understand what the big deal was. People throw trash and needles on the sidewalk all the time,'" Green said.

He said evidence shows the mother was using crack and heroin during her pregnancy. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said authorities are awaiting toxicology reports before determining whether any crime was committed.

"I've been in law enforcement for 31 years and I've never heard of or seen a situation in the city of Flint such as this," Green said.

Green said this situation simply is not normal. Officers are often exposed to homicides and they conduct unbelievable investigations, but Green said this one is by far the most disturbing.

"I would describe it as shocking, horrifying -- and it upset and angered me," said Green.