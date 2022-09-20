'Disorderly' man arrested in the office of Shiawassee County school

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a man accused of acting unruly in the office of an Ovid elementary school.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, who was not identified, walked into Leonard Elementary School around 10:55 a.m. and began acting "disorderly" in the office.
Police did not say whether the suspect had a connection to the school or what he wanted to discuss with staff in the office. Administrators placed the school in lockdown as a precaution.
Officers from the Ovid Police Department and Clinton County Sheriff's Office took the man into custody before deputies from the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office arrived.
Authorities searched the man and his vehicle, but they didn't find any weapons. Police took the suspect to an area hospital for an evaluation before he went to the Shiawassee County Jail on unspecified charges.