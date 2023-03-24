Dog traveling with Kansas murder suspects will be up for adoption

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County animal control officers captured the dog traveling with a couple charged with murder in Kansas.

The couple surrendered ownership rights to the dog, which will be put up for adoption soon.

The dog had been running around a Saginaw neighborhood since March 15, when police believe 33-year-old Steven Pierce and 29-year-old Kallie Peters tried to steal a car they had just sold to a Saginaw man.

Police believe the car belonged to a Kansas couple who had been found murdered in Junction City on Saturday. It's not clear who owned the dog.

The dog was captured by Saginaw County Animal Care & Control. Pierce and Peters signed papers Thursday in the Saginaw County Jail giving up their ownership rights to the dog.

Saginaw County Animal Control Director Bonnie Kanicki said the dog will most likely be up for adoption.