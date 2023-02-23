Dollar General shoplifter strikes again, fourth time this year

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – A male shoplifter that is believed to be aided by a female has stolen from a Dollar General four times this year.
The estimated cost of property stolen from the Dollar General in Genesee County's Richfield Township exceeds $530.
The Richfield Township Police Department says the female normally waits outside in the vehicle while the male goes into the store and steals a large amount of merchandise.
In video footage, the male has on a distinct zip-up hoodie with the Michigan mitten on the back with writing above and below the mitten. In other footage, the hoodie being worn shows writing on the sleeve and front.
The male has a distinct posture that appears slightly hunched over, while the female has a distinct gait by extending her arms outward a bit.
Between the clothing, posture and how the individuals walk authorities hope someone will recognize the subjects.
Anyone with information about the subjects should contact the Richfield Township Police Department at 810-653-3565 or call 911 from within the Genesee County area.