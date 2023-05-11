Domestic incident in Saginaw results in deadly shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City man died after police say he sustained gunshot wounds during a domestic assault in Saginaw on Wednesday evening.
A 911 caller, who Michigan State Police did not identify, reported the assault around 6:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Brookwood Lane North in Saginaw.
The caller told investigators that they shot 27-year-old Dashawn Anthony Skinner during the assault. An ambulance rushed him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Michigan State Police say the person who pulled the trigger is cooperating with the investigation. No arrests or criminal charges were announced in the case on Thursday morning while the investigation continued.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 517-513-9780 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.