Double shooting in Flint late Tuesday leaves two people injured

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say an argument sparked a double shooting in Flint late Tuesday, which left two people injured.
Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 10 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Saginaw Street. Police found two victims when they arrived on the scene.
A 62-year-old man was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries while a 45-year-old man was treated and released on the scene for a minor injury.
Investigators from the Flint Major Case Unit say the incident started with an argument. However, they did not release any information Wednesday morning about how the argument started or any suspects in the double shooting.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Michigan State Police at 810-257-6956 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.