Double shooting in Flint leaves man and woman in hospital

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man and woman were rushed to an area hospital after a double shooting in Flint over the weekend.
Michigan State Police say a 34-year-old man from Detroit and a 23-year-old woman from Flint were shot outside a residence in the 2700 block of Sloan Street just before 5 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators say the man was listed in critical condition Saturday while the woman was receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not release any information about suspects or a possible motive for the shootings. Anyone with information that would help investigators should call Michigan State Police at 810-237-6914 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.