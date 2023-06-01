Downtown Flint MTA transit center is back open after deadly shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Just after noon -- an officer assigned to the transit center heard gunshots.
Police responded and arrested the suspect.
The shooting left a 24-year-old man dead.
The transit center was locked down for a while -- right in the heart of downtown.
The MTA bus station at Harrison and Second Street is back open after being put on lockdown for several hours.
This shooting happened inside the terminal and the Flint Police Department Chief Terence Green believes there is only one suspect, and that person is in custody.
Around noon -- an officer assigned to the MTA transit center -- Officer Al Essex heard gunshots and saw a person running away from the station.
The officer followed -- and ended up arresting the 38-year-old suspect with the help of other officers.
Chief Green says that he strongly believes that this was a targeted attack.
The 24-year-old victim that lost his life was an employee inside of one of the transit centers shops.
Chief Green says this was not an active shooter situation and he is praising the swift actions of Officer Essex.
"The officer engaged in a foot pursuit the suspect fled west bound and continued approximately two blocks over he was subsequently apprehended by the officer and the assisting officers from the Flint PD major crimes unit," said Chief Green. "Suspect was armed at the time he was apprehended. The firearm that was involved in the shooting was recovered and the suspect taken into custody without further incident."
Police have not released a motive.
The names of the people involved have not been released just yet.
Police are still in the process of notifying the family of that 24-year-old.
The suspect is in custody - waiting to be formally charged.