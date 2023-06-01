 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert now in effect today through Friday June 2nd...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today and Friday June 2nd to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and
using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to
work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Downtown Flint MTA transit center is back open after deadly shooting

Chief Terence Green shares details of fatal shooting inside of downtown Flint's MTA transit center.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Just after noon -- an officer assigned to the transit center heard gunshots.

Police responded and arrested the suspect.

The shooting left a 24-year-old man dead.

The transit center was locked down for a while -- right in the heart of downtown.

The MTA bus station at Harrison and Second Street is back open after being put on lockdown for several hours.

This shooting happened inside the terminal and the Flint Police Department Chief Terence Green believes there is only one suspect, and that person is in custody.

Around noon -- an officer assigned to the MTA transit center -- Officer Al Essex heard gunshots and saw a person running away from the station.

The officer followed -- and ended up arresting the 38-year-old suspect with the help of other officers.

Chief Green says that he strongly believes that this was a targeted attack.

The 24-year-old victim that lost his life was an employee inside of one of the transit centers shops.

Chief Green says this was not an active shooter situation and he is praising the swift actions of Officer Essex.

"The officer engaged in a foot pursuit the suspect fled west bound and continued approximately two blocks over he was subsequently apprehended by the officer and the assisting officers from the Flint PD major crimes unit," said Chief Green. "Suspect was armed at the time he was apprehended. The firearm that was involved in the shooting was recovered and the suspect taken into custody without further incident."

Police have not released a motive.

The names of the people involved have not been released just yet.

Police are still in the process of notifying the family of that 24-year-old.

The suspect is in custody - waiting to be formally charged.

