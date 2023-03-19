 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Draco pistol recovered, man arrested following traffic stop by MSP

  • Updated
  • 0

With the assistance of a K-9 team, troopers discovered a Draco 7.62 pistol.

FLINT, Mich.  (WJRT) - A Flint man was arrested following a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation and spotted a firearm next to the driver's seat.  

At that time, police say the driver sped away and a pursuit ensued. When the vehicle eventually came to a stop and two occupants were taken into custody.  

With the assistance of a K-9 team, troopers discovered a Draco 7.62 pistol.

The 22-year-old driver is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, driving without a license, and weapons charges. The passenger of the vehicle was also taken into custody for an outstanding warrant.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Weekend Anchor and Reporter

Ronnie Dahl is the weekend evening anchor and a reporter for ABC12 News

Recommended for you