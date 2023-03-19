Draco pistol recovered, man arrested following traffic stop by MSP

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man was arrested following a traffic stop early Sunday morning.
According to Michigan State Police, troopers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation and spotted a firearm next to the driver's seat.
At that time, police say the driver sped away and a pursuit ensued. When the vehicle eventually came to a stop and two occupants were taken into custody.
With the assistance of a K-9 team, troopers discovered a Draco 7.62 pistol.
The 22-year-old driver is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, driving without a license, and weapons charges. The passenger of the vehicle was also taken into custody for an outstanding warrant.