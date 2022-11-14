Drive-by shooting in Flint leaves 14-year-old dead

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 14-year-old boy died after a drive-by shooting in Flint early Sunday.
The victim was inside a residence in the 2900 block of Branch Road around 3:30 a.m. when someone fired gunshots from a vehicle passing by, according to Michigan State Police.
Some of the gunshots tore through the home and hit the 14-year-old, who was inside at the time. The boy was rushed to area area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Flint Major Case Unit at 810-252-0012 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.