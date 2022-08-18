Driver arrested after 150 mph police chase on I-475

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Flint man accused of drag racing another vehicle before leading officers on a high speed chase on I-475.
A Grand Blanc Township police officer saw a Dodge Challenger Hellcat racing another undisclosed vehicle at speeds over 100 mph northbound on I-475 Wednesday night.
The officer tried to pull over the vehicles when the Hellcat took off at even higher speeds. Grand Blanc Township police requested help from the Michigan State Police Trooper 3 helicopter, which quickly spotted the car from the air.
The helicopter followed the Hellcat through the city of Flint before it came to a stop. Police on the ground converged on the high performance car and arrested a 23-year-old man from Flint who was behind the wheel.
The driver, who was not identified, was taken to the Genesee County Jail on two felony counts of fleeing and eluding police. No injuries were reported from the incident.