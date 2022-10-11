East Tawas city councilman back in court in murder for hire plot

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An East Tawas city councilman makes a court appearance as he is accused of trying to hire someone to kill two people.

Michael Mooney was arrested and charged last week with two counts for solicitation of murder.

Mooney's attorney believes his client is not guilty and wants to know more about the man who went to police to report the alleged crime.

"This is all about context, context, context, context," said attorney Mike Nichols about the solicitation of murder case that 65-year-old East Tawas city councilman and business owner Mooney faces.

He appeared via Zoom for a probable cause hearing in Iosco County on Tuesday.

Arenac County Prosecutor Curt Broughton has been named special prosecutor in the case. He asked the judge whether the main witness, Daniel Blackhawk of Georgia, would be allowed to testify on Zoom for the preliminary hearing.

The judge will allow that for the preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for Oct. 25. Nichols said he is looking forward to questioning Blackhawk.

"What this guy is all about is part of what we have to get to the bottom of here," Nichols said.

An affidavit indicates Mooney was in charge of a trust held by the late Donald Clark of Oscoda Township.

When Blackhawk, who claimed he was Clark's son, called Mooney in February 2021 for an inheritance, the affidavit states Mooney told Blackhawk he would get the $300,000 he was entitled to, and he would get an extra $100,000 if he killed Clark's widow and their son.

Blackhawk eventually went to police and a phone conversation between Mooney and Blackhawk was recorded, when police say Mooney allegedly confirmed the offer. Nichols has not heard the recording of the phone call.

"It comes down to context. What was the context of the exchange between the person who claims that he or she was solicited, what was the relationship and why did the person come forward and cooperate," Nichols said.

Police claim Mooney would have financially benefited if Clark's wife and her son died.

"And while they talk about, they have these recordings, that is only half of the story," Nichols said.

Mooney remains free on a personal recognizance bond but does have to wear a GPS tether.