East Tawas councilman and business owner accused of hiring hitman

Police lights

Police lights

Michigan State Police probe began in 2021 when a man become concerned about the alleged plot

EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - A city councilman and business owner in East Tawas is accused of hiring a hitman to kill two people.

Michigan State Police say 65-year-old Michael Mooney was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of solicitation of murder in Iosco County District Court.

Investigators say Mooney tried to hire a Georgia man to murder two residents of Oscoda. Mooney was serving as the executor of a man's estate and allegedly wanted to kill the man's wife and son.

The alleged hitman did not follow through on the murders before Mooney was arrested. Michigan State Police did not announce any charges against the hitman he tried to hire.

Mooney is scheduled to appear in court later this month. Anyone with information that would help investigators should call the Michigan State Police West Branch Post at 989-345-0956.

Watch ABC12 News at Six for a full report on the allegations against Mooney.

