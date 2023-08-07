Eight people arrested following a shooting at a Grand Blanc Twp. apartment complex

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Eight people have been arrested in Grand Blanc Township following an alleged shooting Sunday night.
According to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department, several calls came in around 10:42 p.m. of shots fired in the Knollwood Apartment complex. Callers reported that they heard between 20 - 30 shots, and they saw a vehicle driving away and gave a description.
When officers stopped the suspected vehicle, they found two handguns and one rifle inside the vehicle. Eight people, including seven juveniles, were taken into custody.
Officers found several shell casings at the scene of the shooting. Police did not find any victims. Police also found a stolen handgun at the scene.
"It appears a large party grew out of control, and a disagreement between two groups led to the shooting," said police.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Todd Gilbert at (810) 424-2611.