Elderly victim still waiting for justice after being scammed by contractor

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An elderly Flint man is still waiting for the legal system to make things right after he said he was scammed by a contractor.
Complaints about contractor Robert Gill came to light on Sept. 1. Since then, numerous people have come forward claiming Gill took money from them and never completed the work he promised.
Among them, Leon Martin said he paid Gill almost $900 to repair his driveway, which was never completed. Martin filed a police report and has sued Gill in small claims court.
Gill was ordered to pay Martin a portion of the money, but has yet to do so. Gill was supposed to make a payment on Dec. 4, but Martin said the money never arrived.
Martin and several others senior citizens have joined together to get Gill off the streets and prevent others from falling victim.
"He is doing this to people who cannot afford it. I can’t afford it, but I am not missing a meal," said Martin.
Others who believe they were victimized are encouraged to come forward and file a report with their local law enforcement agency or contact the Genesee County Sheriff Office Elder Abuse Hotline at 810-257-3422.