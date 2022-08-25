Elderly woman found dead after hit-and-run crash in Isabella County

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police believe an elderly woman found dead along a rural Isabella County roadway is the victim of a hit-and-run crash.
Investigators say a resident in the area found the woman's body along the edge of Weidman Road near Gilmore Road in Denver Township on Thursday morning.
Michigan State Police believe a vehicle hit and killed the woman before leaving the scene. However, police could not immediately provide a description of the suspect vehicle.
Investigators also did not identify the woman who died Thursday afternoon. Anyone with information on the hit-and-run crash should call the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.