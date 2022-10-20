Emotional first day of testimony in the Family Dollar murder trial

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The first day of testimony in the murder trial of Family Dollar security guard Calvin Munerlyn was filled with emotion.
47-year old Sharmel Teague, her husband Larry and Sharmel’s son 25-year-old Raymonyea Bishop are charged with first degree premeditated murder and felony firearm.
Opening statements got underway just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday following several days of jury selection.
The first witness to take the stand was Family Dollar Assistant Manager Anthony McLemore, who was working the day of the shooting. McLemore testified to overhearing a commotion between Calvin Munerlyn and a lady who was later identified as Sharmel Teague.
According to his testimony, Sharmel Teague was asked to leave the store. Upon leaving she spit in Munerlyn’s face, at which time Munerlyn chased her down in the parking lot and an altercation occurred between the two.
McLemore said the scuffle was over when he got to the parking lot and he told Teague and her daughter, Brya Bishop, to leave the premises.
The jury watched security camera video of the incident, but it did not have audio.
The most emotional moments came during the testimony of Family Dollar cashier Bianca Davis, during which time security video from inside the store showing the shooting incident was played.
Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pickell took a moment to warn the courtroom, which included Munerlyn's family and friends, of the graphic nature of the video.
“I was in shock, I never seen anything like that before,” Davis testified as she wiped away tears.
Store manager Eileen Cook said Munerlyn, came to her office to report what happened following the incident in the parking lot.
“He was upset,” Cook said. “I wouldn’t say angry.”
At times during her testimony, Cook became emotional, holding back tears.
“I saw him laying on the floor, blood coming out of his head,” she said.
All those who testified say they never knew Munerlyn to carry a gun.
Testimony continues Tuesday. The trial is expected to last up to three weeks.