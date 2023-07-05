Escaped juvenile murder suspect from Saginaw now held in jail

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A teenager accused of killing his 10-year-old step-sister in Saginaw last summer was recaptured hours later and now remains in custody at the adult Saginaw County Jail.
Police say 14-year-old Jameion Peterson got out of the Saginaw County Juvenile Center at 3360 Hospital Road northwest of Saginaw around 5:30 p.m. Monday. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office hasn't said how he escaped.
Investigators say Peterson went to hide out with relatives in the 3400 block of Hess Road in Buena Vista Township. Police tracked him to that location, where he was arrested again around midnight after about 6.5 hours on the run.
The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says Peterson surrendered peacefully when they found him. He now is classified as a threat, so he will be locked up at the Saginaw County Jail in downtown Saginaw rather than the juvenile center.
Police expect more charges will be filed against Peterson related to the escape.
Peterson was locked up at the juvenile center on a charge of open murder for the death of his step-sister, Na'Mylah Turner-Moore, in August 2022.
Peterson appeared in court for a preliminary hearing month. An investigator testified during the hearing that Peterson admitted to strangling Turner-Moore because he believed she was bullying him.
He allegedly dragged her body to a wooded lot near their residence.
Peterson's attorney is challenging the teen's alleged confession in court.
A judge initially found Peterson mentally incompetent for court proceedings in the case, but he later was ruled competent last March after receiving mental health treatment.