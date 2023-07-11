Escaped suspect in 2011 Lapeer murder back in police custody

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - The suspect in a 2011 Lapeer murder case who escaped authorities in Montana over the weekend is back in custody and heading to Michigan.

Police in Montana captured 42-year-old Chadwick Mobley after he slipped out of his shackles and handcuffs on Sunday while a private contractor was moving him to Mid-Michigan, where he is awaiting arraignment.

Mobley is accused of taking part in the murder of Andrea Eilber in Lapeer 12 years ago. He has been living in Utah since her death and allegedly fled to a rural area of northwest Montana after he was named a suspect in the case.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced Mobley's arrest on June 30. A private prisoner transportation service was extraditing him to Lapeer County on Sunday when he escaped.

Investigators say tips from people in Sanders County, Montana, led to Mobley being captured again Monday.

"I am grateful to the many law enforcement officers involved on the scene and for the quick coordination of local, Michigan, Montana and federal agents who helped to peacefully locate and apprehend Mobley," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

She added that the Attorney General's Office will conduct a review of how Tennessee-based Prisoner Transport Services, which is the only private prisoner transport service available in Montana, allowed Mobley to escape.

"The failure of Prisoner Transport Services to safely and securely transport Mobley to Michigan placed the people of Northwestern Montana in considerable and grave danger," Nessel said.

Special agents from the Attorney General's Office are traveling to Montana and will escort Mobley back to Mid-Michigan for arraignment.

Mobley was arrested after new DNA evidence techniques allegedly linked him to the scene of Eilber's murder.

DNA evidence collected at the scene did not conclusively point to Mobley as a suspect 12 years ago. But authorities reopened the case in 2022 and evidence led investigators back to Mobley as a suspect.