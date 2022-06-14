Estranged couple dead after murder-suicide in Gratiot County

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a man and woman who previously had been dating died after a murder-suicide in Gratiot County.
The woman's new boyfriend suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his head during the incident early Tuesday.
The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says a 22-year-old man from St. Johns broke into a residence in the 8000 block of M-57 in North Shade Township around 3:25 a.m. The woman was asleep inside with her 34-year-old boyfriend.
Investigators say the 22-year-old shot and killed his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend from the Portland area. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The 22-year-old fired another shot that left a grazing wound to the 34-year-old man's head. He received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.
The sheriff's office says the 22-year-old then turned the gun on himself. He was pronounced dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police say the 22-year-old and 23-year-old had been in a relationship previously. They believe the ex-boyfriend parked his car near the scene, walked into the house and fired the gunshots.
Authorities did not identify anyone involved in the incident Tuesday afternoon while they continued working to notify relatives.