Eugene Pratt's attorney files motion for competency exam

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A former educator and school administrator who is facing sex charges was back in court Thursday for a motion hearing.

Eugene Pratt, 57, appeared before 67th District Court Judge Tabitha Marsh Thursday to request for a mental competency exam and criminal responsibility exam.

“It's a simple motion that is asking for an evaluation from the forensic center as to my client's competency and also criminal responsibility,” said Pratt’s attorney, David Campbell.

The hearing lasted about 10 minutes, in which Marsh granted the request for both the competency and criminal responsibility hearings.

Criminal defense attorney Nicholas Robinson, who is not representing Pratt, offered legal insight into the upcoming hearings.

“The competency exam is an exam that you have done on any client that you have questions about their well-being,” said Robinson. “The biggest questions that you want to have answered is, No. 1, do they understand the nature of the proceedings against them, and No. 2, are they able to assist in their defense?”

“Criminal responsibility is something that kind of lays the foundation for an insanity defense. The idea that somebody knew what they were doing at the time but they didn't understand what their actions would cause,” Robinson said.

Pratt is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting a male student when he worked as a principal at the Beecher Community Schools district in 2013.

Pratt was released from custody on Sept. 1 after he posted $25,000 bond.

Marsh denied a request by Pratt’s attorney to modify conditions of his bond. Right now, he is on a tether and ordered to not leave his home three days a week.

Pratt did not make a comment as he left the courtroom. He is scheduled back in court on Jan. 5.