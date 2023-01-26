 Skip to main content
Ex-Bay City public safety director arraigned, now faces civil lawsuit

  Updated
  • 0

Michael Cecchini faces one count of assault and battery

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City's former head of public safety was arraigned Thursday on an assault and battery charge.

Michael Cecchini now also faces a civil lawsuit by the teenager who he is accused of jabbing with his flashlight.

The 56-year-old Cecchini was formally charged with assault and battery, which is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail. The charge was authorized by the Michigan Attorney General's Office last week.

Cecchini is free on a personal recognizance bond while awaiting further court proceedings.

Cell phone video shows Cecchini confronting Travis Kram outside Cecchini's apartment complex in September and Cecchini jabbing his flashlight into Kram's midsection.

The two had exchanged words about Kram and two of his friends causing a commotion with their Bird scooters.

"They may have been squeaking their tires too loud like teenagers do with scooters, but that is no reason to be assaulted by someone holding a badge," said attorney Phil Ellison.

He has filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of Kram, claiming Cecchini violated Kram's 4th and 14th Amendment rights. Ellison said a lawsuit like this could not be filed in state court.

"Michigan law protects police chiefs and the highest-ranking public officials from assault and battery lawsuits, so there is no actual basis in Michigan to get relief by civil means unless you go federal," Ellison said.

Claims in the civil lawsuit include excessive force and fabrication of evidence, alleging that Cecchini made several false statements to one of his officers who arrived to investigate the confrontation.

For example, police body camera video shows Cecchini telling an officer, "I said some bad words alright. He challenged me to fight and dared me to come down."

But the lawsuit says Cecchini left out that he physically threatened Kram and was going to send him to jail.

"We believe Mr. Cecchini knew his statements were false at the time he made them to the officer with the hopes of causing those three individuals to be arrested in violation of their federal rights," Ellison said.

He said the two other teenagers involved in the incident may also file lawsuits.

Cecchini and his attorney, Matt Reyes, could not be reached for comment about the civil lawsuit Thursday. Reyes has said in the past that he believes Cecchini will be exonerated when all of the facts of that incident come out.

Anchor/Reporter

Terry Camp anchors ABC12 News First at Four and ABC12 News at 5:30. He also reports on issues in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

