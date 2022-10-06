 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 21 knots from the north
with gusts up to 25 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EDT Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 2 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&
breaking

'Extremely dangerous' active shooter reported at hotel in Dearborn

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police

DEARBORN, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are responding to an active shooter at a hotel in Dearborn.

Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported in the Hampton Inn at 22324 Michigan Ave. around 1:45 p.m.

Police say the suspect was still firing shots after 2:15 p.m. while authorities worked to make the situation safe. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Authorities are clearing people from the area around the hotel. Michigan State Police urged everyone to stay away from the area, because it is "extremely dangerous."

The Dearborn Police Department was engaged in negotiations with the suspect, who was holed up in the hotel as of 4:10 p.m.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you