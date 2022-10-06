'Extremely dangerous' active shooter reported at hotel in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are responding to an active shooter at a hotel in Dearborn.
Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported in the Hampton Inn at 22324 Michigan Ave. around 1:45 p.m.
Police say the suspect was still firing shots after 2:15 p.m. while authorities worked to make the situation safe. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Authorities are clearing people from the area around the hotel. Michigan State Police urged everyone to stay away from the area, because it is "extremely dangerous."
The Dearborn Police Department was engaged in negotiations with the suspect, who was holed up in the hotel as of 4:10 p.m.