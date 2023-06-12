F.B.I. looking for more information about a gymnastics photographer charged with child pornography

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The F.B.I. is looking for more information about a freelance photographer with ties to Mid-Michigan youth gymnastics, who's facing federal child pornography charges.
David Yellen was arrested on June 1 following a search of his home in Royal Oak. Yellen is charged with possession and distribution of child pornography. The F.B.I. says Yellen traded sexually explicit photographs of minors online.
Yellen is a well-known photographer who contracted with academies across Michigan. The owner of one of those gymnastics organizations tells ABC12 -- there has been no evidence shared by the F.B.I. to this point of child sexual abuse images involving any gymnasts.
The F.B.I. is now asking the public to come forward with any information that may help with their investigation. Anyone with relevant information is asked to fill out this questionnaire on the F.B.I.'s website.