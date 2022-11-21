 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the west
with gusts up to 25 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread gales have come to an end
allowing the Gale Warning to expire at 4 PM. A sporadic gust to
gale force cannot be ruled out through 7 PM local time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Family and friends say goodbye to 14-year-old killed in Flint shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

Family and friends said their final farewells to Lamarr Anthony Griggs III, who died after a drive-by shooting on Branch Road in Flint.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Family and friends said goodbye Sunday to a Flint teenager whose life ended after a senseless act of violence.

Lamarr Anthony Griggs III was 14 years old when he died on Nov. 13. Police say an unknown suspect fired several gunshots into a home in the 2900 block of Branch Road in Flint and one hit Griggs, who was inside.

The Swartz Creek Middle School student was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time after the shooting.

Investigators have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Flint Major Case Unit at 810-252-0012 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you