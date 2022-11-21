Family and friends say goodbye to 14-year-old killed in Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Family and friends said goodbye Sunday to a Flint teenager whose life ended after a senseless act of violence.

Lamarr Anthony Griggs III was 14 years old when he died on Nov. 13. Police say an unknown suspect fired several gunshots into a home in the 2900 block of Branch Road in Flint and one hit Griggs, who was inside.

The Swartz Creek Middle School student was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time after the shooting.

Investigators have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Flint Major Case Unit at 810-252-0012 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.