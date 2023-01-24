 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Oakland,
Macomb and Washtenaw Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will develop around 8 am,
however, amounts and impacts during the morning commute are
expected to remain minimal. Snow will then steadily increase in
intensity with the peak of the heaviest snowfall rates between
10 am and 4 pm Wednesday. Travel conditions will deteriorate
considerably during the afternoon into the early commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Family appeals parole decision for Argentine Township mother

  • Updated
  • 0

Family fighting release of Corinne Baker, who is to be paroled this spring after serving the minimum time in her 13 to 30 year sentence. Baker plead guilty in 2010 and testified against her boyfriend Brandon Hayes, who was sentenced to life without parole for Dominick's torture and beating death.

ARGENTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – A Mid-Michigan family filed an appeal so the Michigan Parole Board will hear from them about the upcoming release of Corinne Baker.

In 2010, 4-year-old Dominick Calhoun was beaten to death by his mother's boyfriend, Brandon Hayes.

The mother, Corinne Baker of Argentine Township, pleaded guilty and testified against Hayes. Hayes was then sentenced to life with no chance of parole for the death of Dominick.

Baker received a 13 to 30-year prison sentence. The Michigan Parole Board decided to release her in April after she serves the minimum 13 years behind bars.

Calhoun's family is hoping a judge will reverse the parole decision or send the case back and give the family a chance to address the parole board. The judge has 28 days to make a decision.

Recommended for you