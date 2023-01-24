Family appeals parole decision for Argentine Township mother

ARGENTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – A Mid-Michigan family filed an appeal so the Michigan Parole Board will hear from them about the upcoming release of Corinne Baker.

In 2010, 4-year-old Dominick Calhoun was beaten to death by his mother's boyfriend, Brandon Hayes.

The mother, Corinne Baker of Argentine Township, pleaded guilty and testified against Hayes. Hayes was then sentenced to life with no chance of parole for the death of Dominick.

Baker received a 13 to 30-year prison sentence. The Michigan Parole Board decided to release her in April after she serves the minimum 13 years behind bars.

Calhoun's family is hoping a judge will reverse the parole decision or send the case back and give the family a chance to address the parole board. The judge has 28 days to make a decision.