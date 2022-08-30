Family mourns death of 10-year-old in Saginaw as police investigation continues

SAGINAW (WJRT) - A Saginaw family is grieving after a 10-year-old girl was found dead Tuesday morning near a home where she had been staying.
Namyla Turner was reported missing from the home around 6:15 a.m. Police found her body a few hours later in a nearby vacant lot on 12th Street.
Investigators released few details Tuesday, saying this is an active investigation. But police say there is no threat to the general public.
Turner's grandmother is hoping to get answers on what happened soon.
"I can't imagine what she was going through in the last breaths she was taking," said Sandra Monroe.
She said Turner was staying at a home on South 12th Street in Saginaw, when it was discovered that she was not inside the house at around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
"Family members reported her missing. After a search of a nearby area, her body was located," said Lt. Kim Vetter of the Michigan State Police.
Turner was pronounced deceased at the scene. The field is adjacent to the home where investigators believe she was last seen.
People who were in the house have been questioned, but at this time police say there have been no arrests. A cause of death has not been released.
Monroe is thankful for the police officer who found the little girl, because family and investigators weren't sure if she had left the house on her own.
"I want to thank him. We probably wouldn't have found her today because they were looking at it as she was sneaking out of the house and going with friends," Monroe said.
Family was consoling family and friends were consoling friends on a warm August afternoon. The discovery was a heartbreaking end to the short search for a little girl who was to have her 11th birthday next month.
"She was a loving girl, a playful girl. She was always hugging me and stuff," Monroe said.
Anyone with information about the girl's death should call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-297-8657 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.