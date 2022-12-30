Family of 4-year-old killed by mother in 2010 wants to appeal her parole

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The family of a 4-year-old boy who was killed by his mother and her boyfriend in Argentine Township in 2010 is looking to fight her parole.

After a Michigan Parole Board decision, Corrine Baker is set to be released sometime in April. April 2023 is her earliest release date after she served 13 years behind bars.

Baker was convicted of killing her son, Dominick Calhoun, in 2010. She and her then-boyfriend, Brandon Hayes, were charged with beating Dominick to death after he wet his pants.

Baker was sentenced to 13 to 30 years in prison after testifying against Hayes. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Dominick's grandfather said the family will look into appealing the parole decision for Baker.