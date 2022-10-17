Family reacts to Saginaw man arrested in triple-murder case, baby of one victim improves

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 49-year-old man has been criminally charged more than four months after a family get-together in Saginaw ended in gunfire.

The shooting left three people dead, including a pregnant woman. Now, Juan Mireles faces nine criminal charges after he was injured in the shooting incident as well.

Investigators did not want to comment Monday on what evidence came to light that led to the arrest. The family of the three victims is relieved that someone is finally charged.

Mireles is related to the family as well. He remains in the Saginaw County Jail with no bond offered while awaiting further court proceedings.

"When we got that call, I mean, everyone just broke down and cried," said Sandra Escareno, Laura Buendia's sister.

That call came Friday night that Mireles had been arrested. He has been formally charged with three counts of open murder and six other charges for the shooting deaths of Laura Buendia, Mariano Escareno and Rafael Campos.

They were all 24 years old when they were gunned down outside a home on South 11th Street in the early morning hours of June 5.

"This was a horrible crime," said Saginaw County Assistant Prosecutor Melissa Hoover at Monday's arraignment.

Buendia was engaged to Josh Tello. She was 7 months pregnant and their unborn baby survived the shooting.

Sandra Escareno is helping take care of her sister's baby, Rosalinda Buendia.

"It's exciting, it's sad at the same time because it's not going to bring our family back, but we are finally getting closure, justice," she said.

Mireles was not at the family gathering, but it's believed he came at the end of the party after two women were asked to leave the get together.

Mireles was injured in the shooting, as was another man who has not been charged.

"I'm hoping he will get charged for it, because he was involved with it," said Sandra.

The family is now preparing for the first Halloween for the baby nicknamed Rosie.

When she was born, she suffered from a lack of oxygen, had a brain bleed and a seizure, which required doctors to place a shunt in her head to drain fluid.

Rosie weighed close to 3 pounds when she was born and now weighs 11 pounds.

"She is doing awesome, getting bigger and bigger by the day, now she is starting to do baby talk, she smiles," Sandra said.