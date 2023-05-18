Fashion Square Mall security guard accused of cutting teenager

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A security guard at Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township is accused of cutting a teenager during an altercation in the food court area.
The Saginaw Township Police Department says the 31-year-old security guard got into a verbal argument with a 16-year-old in the food court before 9:30 p.m. Monday. The argument escalated into a physical fight between the two.
Police say the security guard pulled out a knife during the argument and cut the teenager's arm.
The 16-year-old left the mall with a friend immediately after the altercation and drove to Covenant HealthCare hospital in Saginaw. The security guard called 911 after the teens left the mall.
The Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office filed charges of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and assault with a dangerous weapon against the security guard on Wednesday.
ABC12 is not identifying the 31-year-old because he had not been arraigned by Thursday morning. Arraignment was scheduled to take place later Thursday.