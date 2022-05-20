Father arraigned after 6-month-old was found dead at Midland home

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 20-year-old man was arrested this week after police found his 6-month-old child dead at a residence in Midland.
Police responded to the home in the 2600 block of Abbott Road around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday to investigate reports of the child not breathing.
The Midland County Prosecutor’s office has since filed a one-count criminal complaint for open murder against 20-year-old Alex Lewis Marsh.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison following the the death of his 6-month-old daughter, Scarlett Marie Marsh.
The infant was pronounced dead when officers arrived. Investigators have ruled the child's death a homicide and the death is believed to have been casued by asphyxiation the night of May 17.
Anyone with information on the infant's death should call the Midland Police Department at 989-631-4244.