Father arrested after 6-month-old was found dead at Midland home

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 20-year-old man was arrested this week after police found his 6-month-old child dead at a residence in Midland.
Police responded to the home in the 2600 block of Abbott Road around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday to investigate reports of the child not breathing.
The infant was pronounced dead when officers arrived. Investigators have ruled the child's death a homicide.
The Midland Police Department determined the child's father, who was not identified Friday, is responsible for the death. Investigators did not release information about how the infant died.
The 20-year-old was arrested and taken to the Midland County Jail, where he was awaiting arraignment on Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information on the infant's death should call the Midland Police Department at 989-631-4244.