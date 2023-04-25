Father of 16-month-old Chaos, who was found dead in ditch, sent to trial

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The father of 16-month-old Chaos Demilo McCarthy will stand trial on charges of causing his death and dumping the boy's body in a ditch.

A Genesee County District Court judge ruled Tuesday that there is enough evidence for 40-year-old Michael Butler to stand trial.

Butler is charged with felony murder, first-degree child abuse, concealing a death and third offense domestic violence. He could face up to life in prison with no chance of parole if convicted.

A resident who lives along North Morrish Road in Montrose Township testified during Tuesday's preliminary hearing about finding Chaos' body in the ditch on Aug. 25, 2022. She wept several times while describing the scene.

A Genesee County judge awarded Butler temporary custody of Chaos just weeks prior to the boy's death, despite Butler's previous felony conviction. Chaos' other siblings had been removed from their mother's custody at the time.

An autopsy showed the 16-month-old had methamphetamine in his system, but investigators weren't sure whether he ingested the drug or whether he only was exposed to it indirectly.

Chaos' caused of death was ruled as head trauma after the autopsy showed signs of a skull fracture.

Neighbors found the boy's body after they noticed a vehicle parked along the roadway. They went to investigate debris in the ditch where the vehicle was parked and made the grisly discovered of Chaos' body.

The legal process took longer than expected getting to Tuesday's preliminary examination due to delays in finalizing the results of Chaos' autopsy results.