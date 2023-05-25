FBI, Saginaw police looking for credit union robbery suspect

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Five months after an attempted bank robbery in Saginaw, authorities are asking for help identifying the suspect.
The FBI and Saginaw Police Department are looking for a man accused of robbing the Team One Credit Union at 520 Hayden St. around 9:10 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2022.
The FBI says the suspect approached a teller with a note demanding money. He took the note when he left, but investigators have not say whether he made off with any money.
The suspect was wearing a white hard hate with 3M branding, a white face mask, a bright yellow short-sleeved shirt with reflective stripes and a dark colored long-sleeved shirt underneath.
Surveillance cameras showed the suspect flee the scene in a black Nissan Altima with black rims and tinted windows.
Anyone with information about the robbery should call the FBI Detroit Field Office at 313-965-2323 or click here to leave an anonymous tip online.