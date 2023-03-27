Female was held against will in emergency situation on Hill Road, suspect in custody

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – An emergency situation occurred in Grand Blanc Township on Monday morning.
At approximately 10:45 a.m. Grand Blanc Township Police Officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of East Hill Road for a person who had just been stabbed.
A 37-year-old female victim said her ex-boyfriend had forced his way into her home this morning and was holding her against her will. The female was assaulted several times before she was able to escape the residence.
The suspect remained in the residence and officers observed the suspect in the residence with a gun upon their arrival. The suspect refused to exit the residence.
The Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team was contacted and arrived at the scene. At approximately 1:20 p.m. members of the MSP ES Team were able to take the suspect into custody.
Grand Blanc Township Police posted to their Facebook page around 11:30 a.m. that Hill Road, between Center Road and Howe Road, was closed due to an ongoing emergency situation.
Later, police said the incident had come to a peaceful end and Hill Road was back open.