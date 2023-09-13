 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fenton man facing charges after child pornography investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Fenton man facing charges after child pornography investigation

Robert Franks

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A Fenton man is facing two charges after police say he was looking at child pornography online.

Police say 42-year-old Robert Franks was arraigned in Genesee County District Court on the following charges:

  • Aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
  • Using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit launched the investigation after learning that Franks allegedly looked at images of child sexually abusive material on the internet.

Authorities seized electronics from Frank's residence during the investigation.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.