Fenton man facing charges after child pornography investigation

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A Fenton man is facing two charges after police say he was looking at child pornography online.

Police say 42-year-old Robert Franks was arraigned in Genesee County District Court on the following charges:

Aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

Using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit launched the investigation after learning that Franks allegedly looked at images of child sexually abusive material on the internet.

Authorities seized electronics from Frank's residence during the investigation.