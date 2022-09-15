Five people admit to running illegal gambling facility in Clio

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Five people have pleaded guilty to running an illegal gambling facility in Clio.
The Michigan Gaming Control Board says the five suspects from Clio, Owosso and Sterling Heights all took part in operating Motorcity Jackpott’s at 2167 W. Vienna Road in Clio.
The suspects are:
- 56-year-old Christina Reip of Clio.
- 54-year-old Andrew Reip of Clio.
- 36-year-old Peter Yerian of Owosso.
- 52-year-old Sam Daoud of Sterling Heights.
- 42-year-old Brian Shufeldt of Taylor.
The Reips pleaded guilty to one count each of maintaining a gambling house for gain. They each were ordered to pay a $550 fine and over $200 worth of other fees, but they won't have to spend more time in jail.
Yerian pleaded guilty to one count of maintaining a gambling house for hire while Daoud and Shufeldt pleaded guilty to illegal gambling operations. They are scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 4.
In a separate case, Daoud, Shufeldt, 50-year-old Nadia Daoud of Sterling Heights and 44-year-old Kim Green of Roseville pleaded guilty to operating a similar illegal gambling operation at Jackpott's of Sterling Heights.
They all received fines, probation and court costs for the charges filed in Macomb County.
The Michigan Gaming Control Board says authorities seized over $14,200 worth of cash and gift cards, along with 35 slot style computers, from the illegal gambling operations.