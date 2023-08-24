Flint apartment fire ruled arson and homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Fire investigators are looking into a deadly fire that broke out Wednesday night in Flint, which is being investigated as an arson and homicide.
The fire was reported around 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of Penbrook Lane in the Westgate Manor Apartments complex. That's near the intersection of Atherton and and VanSlyke roads.
Authorities say the unit was fully engulfed in flames when the Flint Fire Department arrived and a person was found dead on the second floor. Investigators have not identified the person who died.
Police arrested a suspect in the case. The suspect also was not identified Thursday morning because they had not appeared in court for arraignment.