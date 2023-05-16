Flint Area Narcotics Group arrests suspected drug trafficking suspect

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A suspected large-scale drug dealer in Flint is off the streets after the Flint Area Narcotics Group served a search warrant over the weekend.
Police say they raided the suspect's house in September 2021 after a long-term investigation into drug trafficking around Flint. The suspect, who was not identified, evaded arrest for nearly two years.
Officers from the Flint Area Narcotics Group and Michigan State Police executed another search warrant at the Flint residence on Saturday, where they found the suspect.
Investigators also located about 7 kilograms of illegal drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and heroin. Police seized $5,000 in cash, two firearms and a kilo press at the residence.
The Flint Area Narcotics Group will continue investigating the alleged drug trafficking operation. Reports will be forwarded to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office for review of criminal charges.