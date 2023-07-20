 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
522 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MICHIGAN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN

BAY                   GENESEE               HURON
LAPEER                LENAWEE               LIVINGSTON
MACOMB                MIDLAND               MONROE
OAKLAND               SAGINAW               SANILAC
SHIAWASSEE            ST. CLAIR             TUSCOLA
WASHTENAW             WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, ALMONT, ANN ARBOR, BAD AXE,
BAY CITY, BRIGHTON, BROWN CITY, CANTON, CARO, CASEVILLE,
CASS CITY, CROSWELL, DEARBORN, DECKERVILLE, DURAND, FERNDALE,
FLINT, FOWLERVILLE, HARBOR BEACH, HOWELL, IMLAY CITY,
LAMBERTVILLE, LAPEER, LEXINGTON, LINCOLN PARK, LIVONIA, MARLETTE,
MARYSVILLE, MAYVILLE, MIDLAND, MILLINGTON, MONROE, NOVI, OWOSSO,
PIGEON, PONTIAC, PORT HURON, REDFORD, REESE, ROYAL OAK, SAGINAW,
SANDUSKY, SEBEWAING, SOUTHFIELD, ST. CLAIR SHORES,
STERLING HEIGHTS, TAYLOR, TEMPERANCE, TROY, UBLY, VASSAR, WARREN,
WATERFORD, AND WESTLAND.

Flint-area police searching for Dollar General robbery suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan State Police shield

Michigan State Police

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a Dollar General store at gunpoint in Flint on Wednesday evening.

Michigan State Police say a male suspect in his 30s walked into the Dollar General store at the intersection of Fenton and Atherton roads around 5:55 p.m. and showed the clerk a firearm.

The suspect grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register and fled the scene before police arrived. Nobody at the store suffered any injuries during the robbery.

Michigan State Police did not have any suspect information Thursday morning. Anyone with information about the should call the Flint Post at 810-732-1111 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

