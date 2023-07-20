Flint-area police searching for Dollar General robbery suspect

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a Dollar General store at gunpoint in Flint on Wednesday evening.
Michigan State Police say a male suspect in his 30s walked into the Dollar General store at the intersection of Fenton and Atherton roads around 5:55 p.m. and showed the clerk a firearm.
The suspect grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register and fled the scene before police arrived. Nobody at the store suffered any injuries during the robbery.
Michigan State Police did not have any suspect information Thursday morning. Anyone with information about the should call the Flint Post at 810-732-1111 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.