Flint attorney's secretary accused of embezzling nearly $1 million

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint attorney John Nickola's family made an emotional plea for justice inside a Flint courtroom on Monday.
His former secretary, Ilona Curry, was sentenced to jail time after pleading no contest to embezzling a substantial sum of money from him.
"She stole hundreds of thousands of dollars -- close to $1 million -- over 11 years as my father's trusted administrator," said John Nickola II, who is the attorney's son.
He said Curry had the family's trust while she managed affairs for the elder Nickola's law firm. Curry allegedly stole money for years, even during the time the elder Nickola was sick before he died in 2019.
After Nickola's death, his sons traced fraudulent credit cards and transactions back to Curry and alerted authorities. Curry pleaded no contest in May to one count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee.
The no contest plea means she doesn't admit guilt, but she will accept the punishment.
Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Mark Latchana sentenced Curry to 180 days in jail and three years of probation. He will hold another hearing in September to determine how much she must pay back in restitution.
"The fact is you did it and you have to be punished and they have to be made whole," Latchana said in court Monday.