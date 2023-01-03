 Skip to main content
Flint boy taken by mother found safe as she was arrested

  • Updated
  • 0
Flint boy taken by mother listed as missing and endangered

Leviante Davis Jr. likely is with his mother, Taleia Lashawn Topp, and possibly heading to the Chicago area.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police found a 9-year-old boy who was listed as missing and endangered after his mother took him without permission.

Investigators were concerned for Leviante Davis Jr.'s well-being and believed his mother may be taking him to the Chicago area. However, police say he was found safe Tuesday afternoon and his mother was taken into custody.

Michigan State Police say 32-year-old Taleia Lashawn Topp took Davis from his elementary school about two months ago. A court awarded the boy's father sole legal custody of him on Dec. 14 and terminated Topp's parental rights.

Court documents say contact with Topp is detrimental to Davis' safety and education, according to investigators. Davis also has asthma and requires medication, which he may not have with Topp.

