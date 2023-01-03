Flint boy taken by mother listed as missing and endangered

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have issued a missing and endangered advisory for a Flint boy whose mother took him without permission.
Investigators are concerned for the 9-year-old Leviante Davis Jr.'s well-being and believe his mother may be taking him to the Chicago area.
Michigan State Police say 32-year-old Taleia Lashawn Topp took Davis from his elementary school about two months ago. A court awarded the boy's father sole legal custody of him on Dec. 14 and terminated Topp's parental rights.
Court documents say contact with Topp is detrimental to Davis' safety and education, according to investigators. Davis also has asthma and requires medication, which he may not have with Topp.
Police say Topp and Davis were last seen at the Marathon gas station at 2726 W. Court St. in Flint around 11:30 p.m. on New Year's Day. They likely are driving a silver Chevrolet Impala.
Anyone who sees Topp or Davis should call 911 immediately or the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6801.