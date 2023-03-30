Flint convenience store operator pleads guilty to $1.1 million fraud scheme

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – A former Flint convenience store operator pleaded guilty to engaging in more than $1.1 million in fraudulent transitions involving food and nutrition benefit programs.
The US Department of Justice announced on Thursday that former Swartz Creek resident, Ranjit (“Nancy”) Ghotra, 33, had pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
Ghotra had assisted in the operation of Cheers Market. She engaged in a fraud scheme involving programs funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that provide low-income households and children with nutritional benefits.
Ghotra permitted beneficiaries of the SNAP and WIC programs to use their benefits to buy ineligible items, such as alcohol and tobacco.
She also allowed them to obtain cash instead of food products, in violation of program regulations.
In each case, Ghotra charged program beneficiaries approximately double the amount in benefits as the price of the ineligible items purchased or the cash provided.
Between 2017 and 2020, Ghotra carried out more than $1.1 million in fraudulent SNAP and WIC transactions.
While the federal prosecution was pending, Ghotra purchased an international plane ticket and attempted to leave the country in violation of her bond conditions. She was arrested at the gate at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and returned to Michigan.
Ghotra faces a maximum penalty of 20-years in prison for wire fraud. The appropriate sentence will be carefully decided.