Flint father released from prison 13 years after daughter's death

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After nearly 14 years behind bars for the death of his 7-month-old baby girl, a Flint father is out of prison and back home in the Vehicle City.
In 2010, Michael Griffin went to prison for the death of his baby daughter Naviah after he was accused of abusing her. He was convicted and sentenced to life, but maintained his innocence all along.
Griffin said the days were long and dark while he grieved the loss of his daughter and his freedom. But he credits his faith for getting him through.
Griffin now is enjoying the simple things in life again 24 hours after he was released from prison. A judge overturned his conviction, but that doesn't mean his legal troubles are over.
"I want to eat Chick-fil-A, I want chicken wings, I want to eat, live my life, have fun and b e a citizen," Griffin said while surrounded by family and his legal in the law office of Mike Morse in Southfield.
They are still in a state of disbelief that he won freedom again.
"I'm still taking it all in, I'm still taking It all in right now," Griffin said.
He was convicted in 2010 of felony murder and child abuse for the death of Naviah. Griffin was watching the little girl when he said she fell out of a motorized baby swing.
Prosecutors obtained testimony from doctors who claimed Naviah was abused. Griffin's attorney did not call any expert witnesses on his behalf, which raised questions about him receiving ineffective legal counsel during the trial.
A judge recently granted Griffin a new trial in the case.
"If we would have lost this motion, that's it. He's in prison for the rest of his life. That was daunting," Morse said.
Griffin maintained his innocence and fought for his freedom. In 2020, the University of Michigan Innocence Clinic reached out to the Morse Law Firm, which agreed to take on the case pro bono.
Griffin is getting a second chance 13.5 years later. But there are others behind bars waiting for their chance at freedom.
"To be one of the guys that made it -- been 14 or 15 years, but wasn't 30 or 40 -- I hope this touch people," he said. "I hope other wrongfully convicted people have this moment too."
Griffin was released from custody on bond while awaiting his new trial later this summer. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office could decide not to bring the case to trial again, which means Griffin would be free and clear.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said he's evaluating his options in the case.