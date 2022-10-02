Flint firefighters find body in garage

FLINT, Miich. (WJRT) - An investigation is underway after Flint firefighters found a body in a garage.
Fire crews were called to a structure fire around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening at East Lorado Avenue and Industrial Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found the detached garage of a vacant home on fire.
Once they put the fire out, they discovered a body in the garage. It's unknown if the remains are of a male or female.
The investigation has been turned over to Flint's arson investigator and Michigan State Police.