Flint firefighters find body in garage

FLINT, Miich. (WJRT) - An investigation is underway after Flint firefighters found a body in a garage.

Fire crews were called to a structure fire around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening at East Lorado Avenue and Industrial Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found the detached garage of a vacant home on fire.  

Once they put the fire out, they discovered a body in the garage.  It's unknown if the remains are of a male or female.

The investigation has been turned over to Flint's arson investigator and Michigan State Police.

