Flint hoping to seize vehicle of alleged reckless driver

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is trying a new legal tactic to combat reckless driving -- taking vehicles away.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced a lawsuit Tuesday filed in Genesee County Circuit Court seeking to label an alleged reckless driver as a public nuisance, allowing a court order forcing the suspect to forfeit his vehicle to the city.
Michigan State Police say a trooper clocked a Dodge Charger driving at nearly 100 mph on Saginaw Street in the area of East Fifth Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard during the early morning hours of March 25.
The trooper allegedly saw the driver spin doughnuts in the roadway and nearly collide with another vehicle.
Neeley said that kind of behavior will not be tolerated in Flint.
"The safety of Flint residents is our top priority," he said. "Those who get behind the wheel of a vehicle and drag race, drive aggressively, or recklessly are not only putting innocent people at risk, but they are breaking the law."
Flint has an ordinance that declares any vehicle used to drive recklessly is a public nuisance. Michigan law says vehicles used by disorderly persons may be subject to forfeiture proceedings.
Forfeiture means the owner is required to give up ownership.
"If you endanger the peace and safety of this community, we will not hesitate to take legal action against you, including the possible forfeiture of your vehicle," Neeley said. "I'm asking drivers to heed this warning. Do the right thing and drive safely, for the protection of yourself and others."
He said a hard line against dangerous driving is critical for preventing tragedies involving children.
"Flint kids deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods, without the threat of reckless drivers," Neeley said.